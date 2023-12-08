Nintendo cancels its Live 2024 Tokyo event after persistent threats to workers and customers

TOKYO (AP) — Nintendo has canceled an upcoming video game event and postponed several others because of persistent threats to the company, its workers and players. The Japanese manufacturer behind Super Mario and Pokemon canceled Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo, which was set for Jan. 20 and 21. The annual event showcases Nintendo games and lets visitors sample them in a huge Tokyo exhibition hall. The company also postponed several contests, including the Japan championship for the popular ink-shooting game Splatoon. Nintendo says police have been contacted.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.