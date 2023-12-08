New York can enforce laws banning guns from ‘sensitive locations’ for now, U.S. appeals court rules

NEW YORK (AP) — New York can continue to enforce laws banning firearms in sensitive locations, a federal appeals court ruled Friday in its first broad review of a host of new gun rules passed in the state after a landmark Supreme Court ruling last year. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of appeals also said the state can keep requiring that handgun owners be of “good moral character,” but it also blocked some aspects of New York’s new gun licensing rules, including a requirement that applicants turn over a list of their social media accounts. The court also said the state can’t enforce part of the law that made it a crime to carry a concealed gun onto private property without the express consent of the owner.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.