Nashville Police investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings is inconclusive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Police say they have “exhausted all available investigative avenues” in the hunt for the person who leaked pages from a school shooter’s journals to a conservative commentator. The department sent an email on Friday announcing the findings. It says investigators determined two detectives took photos of the journal after it was found in the shooter’s car. One former police detective who had images from the journal declined interview requests. Police say they can’t “compel statements or cooperation from former employees.” The writings are the subject of an ongoing legal battle over whether they should be released as public records.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.