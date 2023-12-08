Missouri lawmakers propose allowing homicide charges for women who have abortions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Republican Missouri lawmakers are renewing their call to allow homicide charges against women who have abortions. Measures that would do so have been introduced in both chambers of the state’s legislature for consideration in the session that begins in January. It’s a step no state has taken since the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade last year caused rapid shifts in the nation’s abortion landscape. In Missouri and other states where similar policies have been proposed, they haven’t gained traction. One sponsor says prosecutions wouldn’t be needed under the bill so long as people comply with the current abortion ban.

By DAVID A. LIEB and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

