Massachusetts attorney general files civil rights lawsuit against white nationalist group

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing a white nationalist group of civil rights violations, saying it repeatedly subjected LGBTQ+ events and facilities sheltering migrant families to intimidation and harassment. The complaint filed Thursday against NSC-131 and two of its leaders accuses the group of engaging “in violent, threatening, and intimidating conduct that violated state civil rights laws and unlawfully interfered with public safety.” According to the complaint, the group repeatedly targeted drag story hours around the state between July 2022 and January 2023 and targeted migrant shelters from October 2022 and October 2023. Attorney General Andrea Campbell said the lawsuit is “a first step in holding this neo-Nazi group and its leaders accountable.”

