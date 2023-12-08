Macron visits Notre Dame, marking 1-year countdown to reopening after the 2019 fire

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the Notre Dame Cathedral, marking the one-year countdown to its reopening. The cathedral is undergoing extensive restoration after the blaze that burned through the roof and spire on April 15, 2019. The spire’s restoration symbolizes an emotional revival for the French of their heritage. It’s Macron’s sixth inspection of the site, which is scheduled to finish on Dec. 8, 2024.

