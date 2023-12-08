French actor Gerard Depardieu is under scrutiny over sexual remarks and gestures in new documentary

PARIS (AP) — French actor Gerard Depardieu’s behavior toward women has come under scrutiny in France after a documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea. The footage filmed by a professional film crew had never been seen by the public before it was included in the documentary that aired Thursday on national TV channel France 2. In it, Depardieu can be seen making groaning sounds and sexual comments, including about a 10-year old girl. The 74-year-old Depardieu was put under investigation in December 2020 for rape and sexual assault following allegations from actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. The investigation is ongoing. Depardieu has denied any criminal conduct.

