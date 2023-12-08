Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines reject a contract their union negotiated with the airline

DALLAS (AP) — Flight attendants at Southwest Airlines are saying no to a contract offer hammered out by their union and the airline. The Transport Workers Union Local 556 announced the results Friday. Union President Lyn Montgomery says they’ll go back to the bargaining table. Southwest is also negotiating with pilots, who have tried twice to get permission to start a 30-day countdown to a strike. Federal mediators have rejected the pilots’ requests. Airline workers say they kept working through the pandemic and deserve higher pay now that most of the carriers have returned to profitability.

