Crowds line Dublin streets for funeral procession of The Pogues singer Shane MacGowan

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people have lined the streets of Dublin to watch the funeral procession of The Pogues front man Shane MacGowan. Crowds applauded as a horse-drawn glass-sided carriage bore MacGowan’s coffin, draped in an Irish tricolor, through the streets. MacGowan’s funeral mass is due to be held later in th town of Nenagh, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Dublin. MacGowan died Nov. 30 at the age of 65. The Pogues fused Irish tradition with the spirit of punk rock in songs like “If I Should Fall from Grace with God” and the bittersweet Christmas ballad “Fairytale of New York.”

