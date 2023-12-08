Bulgarian parliament again approves additional military aid to Ukraine

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament has approved the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia. The state-run BTA news agency says 147 lawmakers in the 240-seat chamber voted on Friday in favor of supplying Ukraine with portable anti-aircraft missile systems and surface-to-air missiles of various types intended to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities. Military experts say the missiles, which are either defective or redundant, cannot be repaired in Bulgaria, but Ukraine has the needed facilities to fix them or use them for spare parts. Fifty-five lawmakers from pro-Russian groups in parliament voted against sending the aid, underscoring the divisions in the Balkan country over helping Ukraine counter Russia’s invasion.

