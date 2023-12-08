A rocket attack targets the US embassy in Baghdad, causing minor damage but no casualties

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. and Iraqi officials say a rocket attack at the sprawling U.S. embassy in Baghdad has caused minor material damage but no casualties. Iran-backed militias in Iraq have claimed responsibility for dozens of attacks that targeted bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began two months ago. The embassy is in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and embassies, on the west bank of the Tigris River. A U.S. military official said rockets hit the vicinity of Union III that houses offices of the U.S.-led coalition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.