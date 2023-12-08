2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say

NEWARK N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say two nurses and a medical resident were stabbed inside a pediatric intensive care unit. The hospital workers suffered cuts and are in stable condition. A woman has been arrested and charged in the violence, which unfolded as a domestic dispute involving two visitors to the unit at about 7 a.m. Friday at Newark Beth Israel Hospital. Authorities say 37-year-old Firdousi Abdul-Hakim faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

