11 dead in clash between criminal gang and villagers in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say 11 people are dead following a clash between gunmen from a criminal gang and residents of a small farming community in central Mexico. Police in the State of Mexico, which abuts Mexico City, say the clash occurred Friday in the hamlet of Texcaltitlan. The community is about 80 miles southwest of the capital. State police say eight of the dead were members of the criminal gang, while three were village residents. Police have not identified the gang, but the violent Familia Michoacana drug cartel has been dominant in that area for a decade.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.