What to know about the Hall & Oates legal fight, and the business at stake behind all that music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — After more than a half-century of making music together, Daryl Hall is suing John Oates over a proposed sale of his share of a Hall & Oates business partnership that Hall says he hasn’t approved. Public court filings have revealed a wide rift between the famed duo whose hits spanned the 1970s and ’80s. Hall has accused Oates of blindsiding and betraying him, saying their relationship and his trust in Oates have deteriorated. Oates has said he is “deeply hurt” that Hall is making “inflammatory, outlandish, and inaccurate statements.” A Nashville judge recently paused the sale of Oates’ stake in Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC pending arbitration, or until Feb. 17.

