UN says Africa faces unprecedented food crisis, with 3 in 4 people unable to afford a healthy diet

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations says at least three of every four Africans can’t afford a healthy diet because of an “unprecedented food crisis.” A U.N. report released Thursday with the African Union Commission says rising hunger and malnutrition in the continent of 1.4 billion people is caused by conflicts, climate change and the aftereffects of the pandemic. It says those ills are aggravated by the effects on world grain supplies from Russia’s war in Ukraine. Africa is the only rapidly growing region where its people are getting poorer. According to the report, “millions are expected to be at risk of worsening hunger in the near future.”

