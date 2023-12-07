UK leader Rishi Sunak faces a Conservative crisis over his blocked plan to send migrants to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is struggling to avert a leadership crisis. It erupted after his plan to revive a blocked asylum deal with Rwanda triggered turmoil in his party and the resignation of his immigration minister. Robert Jenrick quit the government late Wednesday, saying a bill designed to override a court block on the Rwanda plan “does not go far enough.” The plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is central to the U.K. government’s self-imposed goal of stopping unauthorized asylum-seekers crossing the Channel from France. But the U.K. Supreme Court has ruled it illegal. Sunak says a planned new law will overcome that block, but hard-liners in his party want even tougher action.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.