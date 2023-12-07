Two GOP presidential debates are set for Iowa and New Hampshire in January before the voting begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republican presidential primary debates have been scheduled in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, not long before each state’s GOP nominating contest. CNN said Thursday it will host a Jan. 10 debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. That’s five days before the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. The cable network also is hosting a Jan. 21 debate at St. Anselm College in Goffstown, New Hampshire. That’s two days before that state’s leadoff primary. The announcement came a day after the fourth debate of the 2024 primary season. Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner for the 2024 nomination, has yet to take part in any debate and has said he doesn’t plan to.

