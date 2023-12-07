Spain complained that agents linked to US embassy had allegedly bribed Spanish agents for secrets
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Defense Minister Margarita Robles says the government filed a complaint to the United States after discovering that Spanish intelligence agents had allegedly leaked secret information to the U.S. Robles says the complaint was conveyed at the time, but she insists the case did not affect the core of the relations between two countries that are allies. Earlier this week, Robles confirmed that a Madrid judge had opened an investigation into agents of Spain’s National Intelligence Center for an alleged leak of secret information to the United States.