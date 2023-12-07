Seychelles declares state of emergency after explosion amid destructive flooding

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Authorities in Seychelles have declared a state of emergency after a blast at an explosives store caused “massive damage” in an industrial area also facing flooding amid heavy rainfall. The blast happened overnight in the Providence area of Mahe, the largest and most populous island of the Seychelles. “Everyone is being asked to stay at home,” the presidency said in a statement on Thursday. “All schools will be closed. Only workers in the essential services and persons traveling will be allowed free movement.” There was no immediate word on any casualties from the blast.

