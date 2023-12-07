Rights groups file legal challenge with UK court, urging a halt on British arms exports to Israel

LONDON (AP) — Legal and human rights groups have filed a legal challenge with Britain’s High Court, calling for the U.K. to stop granting licenses for weapons exports to Israel. Palestinian rights organization Al-Haq and U.K.-based Global Legal Action Network say Wednesday’s move comes after Britain’s government repeatedly ignored their written requests to suspend arms sales to Israel following the deadly Oct. 7 Hamas attack that triggered the current Israeli-Hamas war. Campaigners said they also filed papers against defense company BAE Systems. Britain’s defense secretary was asked last month whether weapons sold by the U.K. have been used in violation of international humanitarian law. He said U.K. arms exports to Israel were “relatively small.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.