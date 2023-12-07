Rebels in Congo take key outpost in the east as peacekeepers withdraw and fighting intensifies

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Armed rebels have seized a town in eastern Congo after violently clashing with the army, which has taken on an expanded role as peacekeeping forces withdraw from the mineral-rich, conflict-stricken region. Military officials and residents of Mushaki tell The Associated Press that M23 militants penetrated the town Thursday and occupied key military outposts, leading many to flee. M23 is a large and powerful rebel group that operates near Congo’s border with Rwanda, a mineral-rich region where armed groups have long waged campaigns of violence and been accused of mass killings. The group allegedly has links to Rwanda.

