Officer and utility worker killed in hit-and-run crash; suspect also accused of stealing cruiser

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a pickup truck driver in a suburb of Boston is accused of crashing into a police officer and a utility worker, killing them, then pulling a knife on another officer before stealing his cruiser and crashing it. Police say they arrested the suspect after a foot pursuit. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says a 54-year-old man from Woodsville, New Hampshire, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and armed robbery. He was expected to be arraigned Thursday. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in Waltham, Massachusetts, about 10 miles west of Boston.

