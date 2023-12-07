Martin Scorsese will receive David O. Selznick Award from Producers Guild

Martin Scorsese will be honored with the prestigious David O. Selznick Achievement Award in February, the Producers Guild of America said Thursday. “Marty’s trailblazing career as a producer, marked by decades of bold, breakthrough projects, demands to be celebrated,” the PGA presidents said in a joint statement. In addition to “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Scorsese’s producing credits include his own films like “Hugo” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” as well as those from others. Scorsese will accept the honor at the Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25 in Los Angeles, joining the ranks of previous honorees like Steven Spielberg, Tom Cruise and Kevin Feige.

