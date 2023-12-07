Marking start of Hanukkah, Emhoff condemns antisemitism, says Biden and Harris ‘have your back’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, says American Jews are “feeling alone” and “in pain” as he denounces rising antisemitism in the U.S. and abroad, particularly amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Emhoff spoke Thursday at the lighting ceremony of a massive menorah in front of the White House to mark the first night of Hanukkah. Emhoff is the first Jewish person to be the spouse of one of the country’s nationally elected leaders. He says, “The story of Hanukkah and the story of the Jewish people has always been one of hope and resilience.”

