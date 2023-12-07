Lawsuit accuses NY college of negligence for harboring ex-con who abused students
By KAREN MATTHEWS
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York college where ex-convict Lawrence Ray moved into his daughter’s campus housing and began grooming her friends for abuse has been sued by two former students and the sister of one of the students who say they suffered years of abuse because of the college’s negligence. The plaintiffs allege in their lawsuit filed Nov. 21 in Manhattan federal court that Ray made little attempt to hide the fact that he had moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College in 2010 and that he was allowed to stay there. A college spokesperson said Thursday the facts of the case “will tell a different story.”