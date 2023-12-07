Labor union asks federal regulators to oversee South Carolina workplace safety program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One of the largest labor organizations in the United States wants the federal government to wrest workplace safety oversight from South Carolina regulators. Service Employees International Union accuses state officials of failing to protect service employees in a Dec. 7 petition to the U.S. Labor Department. South Carolina is one of 22 states that run their own ship when it comes to enforcing occupational safety in most private businesses. Those programs must be “at least as effective” as their federal counterpart, but SEIU’s lawyer argues that’s not the case in South Carolina.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.