Former UK leader Boris Johnson returns for second day of COVID-19 inquiry testimony

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is returning for a second day of testimony before a COVID-19 public inquiry, facing further grilling over how he dealt with the latter stages of the pandemic. Johnson is testifying under oath. He has admitted he made mistakes in grasping the extent of the crisis and that his advisers had failed to sound a “loud enough klaxon of alarm” about the virus. His remarks came after weeks of testimony by other ministers who said they sought to raise the alarm inside the government.

