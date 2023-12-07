Europe’s talks on world-leading AI rules paused after 22 hours and will start again Friday

LONDON (AP) — European Union talks on comprehensive artificial intelligence regulations were paused after 22 straight hours. Officials haven’t yet hammered out a deal on a rulebook for the rapidly advancing technology behind popular services like ChatGPT. European Commissioner Thierry Breton tweeted that talks that ran through the night into Thursday would resume on Friday. Representatives of the bloc’s 27 member states, lawmakers and executive commissioners are under the gun to secure a political agreement for the flagship AI Act. They spent hours wrangling over controversial points like the advanced systems that underpin general purpose AI services like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard chatbot as well as AI-powered police facial recognition.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.