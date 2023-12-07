Best movies of 2023: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Fallen Leaves,’ ‘May December’

Associated Press film writers Lindsey Bahr and Jake Coyle have named their best movies of 2023. Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic “Oppenheimer” tops Bahr’s list, while Aki Kaurismäki’s Finnish romance “Fallen Leaves” leads Coyle’s top 10. Bahr’s other picks include Jonathan Glazer’s Auschwitz drama “The Zone of Interest,” Sofia Coppola’s surreal romance “Priscilla” and Wes Anderson’s intricate comedy “Asteroid City.” Coyle’s choices include Alexander Payne’s boarding-school drama “The Holdovers,” Andrew Haigh’s shattering ghost story “All of Us Strangers” and the box-office hit of the year, “Barbie.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.