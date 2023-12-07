‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Succession’ are among AFI Award recipients

Both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” are among the 10 films that will receive an AFI Award in January, the American Film Institute said Thursday. The organization is recognizing a wide swath of the year’s best films, with blockbusters, an animated film, indies and movies released by both streamers and traditional studios. Among the honorees are Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers,” Celine Song’s “Past Lives” and Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.” The list included two Netflix films: Todd Haynes’ “May December” and Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” as well as Sony’s animated “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse.”

