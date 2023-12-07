Adults can now legally possess and grow marijuana in Ohio — but there’s nowhere to buy it

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s recreational marijuana users are officially in a state of limbo. Growing and possessing cannabis became legal for adults in the state Thursday, but there’s still no legal way to buy it. That’s because Gov. Mike DeWine and state lawmakers have yet to agree on legislation surrounding the rollout a citizen-initiated statute that voters passed in November. The state Senate passed a bill Wednesday, but the Ohio House adjourned without taking action. Representatives are vowing to uphold voters’ will as they decide how much cannabis people should be allowed to have, what THC levels are legal and what the tax rate should be.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON and JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press/Report For America

