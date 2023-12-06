Venezuela’s AG orders arrest of opposition members, accuses them of plotting against referendum

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s top prosecutor has ordered the arrest of a dozen opposition members. Attorney General Tarek William Saab on Wednesday accused them of conspiring against a referendum the government held Sunday to claim sovereignty over a large swath of neighboring Guyana. Saab did not present any evidence when announcing treason, conspiracy and other charges against the 12 government adversaries, including former National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó. Saab says alleges they worked together to affect the outcome of Sunday’s referendum. Only three of the accused now live in Venezuela. Saab also linked to the case Savoi Jadon Wright, a U.S. citizen arrested Oct. 24 during a visit to Venezuela.

