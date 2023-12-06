US finds both sides in Sudan conflict have committed atrocities in Darfur

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it has determined that both sides in the ongoing conflict in Sudan have committed atrocities in the western region of Darfur. The State Department said Wednesday that the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese military are responsible for either war crimes, crimes against humanity, or both. The finding does not include sanctions being imposed on leaders or members of either side but creates the authority for the U.S. to do so. The Biden administration has already imposed sanctions on RSF and Sudanese army officials for their actions in other parts of the country, including Khartoum, the capital.

