Trump expected to attend New York fraud trial again Thursday as testimony nears an end

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected to return to his New York civil business fraud trial again. Court officials are preparing for Trump to show up Thursday to watch an accounting professor give his opinion on some financial topics important to the case. Then Trump himself is scheduled to take the stand Monday, for a second time. The Republican 2024 presidential front-runner is devoting a lot of attention to the New York lawsuit. New York Attorney General Letitia James’s suit accuses Trump, his company and some executives of misleading banks and insurers by giving them financial statements with asset values. Trump denies any wrongdoing, and he posits that the statements’ numbers actually fell short of his wealth.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

