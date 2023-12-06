Three North Carolina Marines were found dead in a car with unconnected exhaust pipes, autopsies show

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Autopsy reports on the carbon monoxide deaths of three North Carolina-based Marines in the summer say they were found at a gas station in a car with unconnected and rusted exhaust pipes. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office had already confirmed months ago that the autopsies of Camp Lejeune lance corporals Tanner Kaltenberg, Merax Dockery and Ivan Garcia showed they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. But the reports obtained by news outlets suggest the 2000 model-year sedan they were in was equipped in an unsafe manner. One report says there were major defects in the system, apparently allowing it to release exhaust under the car’s passenger cabin.

