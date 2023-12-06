Republican prosecutor will appeal judge’s ruling invalidating Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican prosecutor says he plans to appeal a judge’s ruling invalidating Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning Roe v. Wade reactivated an 1849 state law that conservatives argue bans abortion. But Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in July that the law bars feticide — not consensual medical abortions. She reaffirmed that finding in a ruling Tuesday. Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski said Wednesday that he plans to appeal the ruling. Sheboygan County is home to a Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin facility that provides abortions.

