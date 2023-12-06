Prosecutor seeks terror-linked charge for man accused of killing tourist near Eiffel Tower
PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-terrorism prosecutors have requested that the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a tourist and wounded two other people near the Eiffel Tower be handed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organization. The suspect will go before an investigating magistrate who ultimately decides the charges. The stabbing over the weekend killed a German-Filipino tourist at a bridge near the tower. The stabbing has drawn special concern from French authorities less than a year before the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony is planned along the Seine river. The man had been under surveillance for suspected Islamic radicalization.