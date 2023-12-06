Prosecutor seeks terror-linked charge for man accused of killing tourist near Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-terrorism prosecutors have requested that the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a tourist and wounded two other people near the Eiffel Tower be handed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a terrorist organization. The suspect will go before an investigating magistrate who ultimately decides the charges. The stabbing over the weekend killed a German-Filipino tourist at a bridge near the tower. The stabbing has drawn special concern from French authorities less than a year before the 2024 Paris Olympics, whose opening ceremony is planned along the Seine river. The man had been under surveillance for suspected Islamic radicalization.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.