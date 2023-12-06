Jill Biden and military kids sort toys the White House donated to the Marine Corps Reserve program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden and military kids are sorting toys donated by the White House to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. The 76-year-old program distributes toys to needy children. The military children invited to the White House on Wednesday also skated on a new holiday ice rink on the South Grounds. The first lady opened the rink last week. Last year, the Toys for Tots program provided over 24.5 million toys to 10 million children. Jill Biden also praised military children for what she says is their bravery, kindness and compassion.

