Google ups the stakes in AI race with Gemini, a technology trained to behave more like humans
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE and MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writers
Google took its next leap in artificial intelligence Wednesday with the launch of project Gemini, an AI model trained to behave in human-like ways that’s likely to intensify the debate about the technology’s potential promise and perils. The rollout will unfold in phases, with less sophisticated versions of Gemini called “Nano” and “Pro” being immediately incorporated into Google’s AI-powered chatbot Bard and its Pixel 8 Pro smartphone.