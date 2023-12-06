Fake Donald Trump electors settle civil lawsuit in Wisconsin, agree that President Biden won

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ten Republicans who posed as fake electors for former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin and filed paperwork falsely saying he had won the battleground state have settled a civil lawsuit, under which they admit their actions were part of an effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. Attorneys who filed the case on behalf of Democrats announced the settlement on Wednesday. Under the agreement, the fake electors acknowledged that Biden won the state, withdraw their filings and agree not to serve as presidential electors in 2024 or any other election where Trump is on the ballot.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.