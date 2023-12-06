FAA is investigating after 2 regional aircraft clip wings at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two regional aircraft clipped wings at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The FAA says the wingtips of GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433 made contact about 7 p.m. on Tuesday as both jets were waiting for gate space at O’Hare. The FAA says the two aircraft then “taxied safely to the terminals, where passengers exited normally.” An FAA spokesperson says no injuries were reported. WBBM-TV reports that the SkyWest flight had arrived from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, while the GoJet flight had arrived from Richmond, Virginia.

