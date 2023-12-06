Ex-Nashville mayor to run for GOP-held US House seat, seeking a political return years after scandal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has announced a run for the U.S. House seat held by Republican Rep. Mark Green. Barry’s announcement Wednesday begins a comeback attempt more than five years after the fallout from an extramarital affair cut her tenure short. A campaign spokesperson confirmed Barry is running as a Democrat in one of three congressional districts that divided Nashville during Republican-led redistricting last year. Barry led the booming Democratic-leaning city from 2015 to 2018. She resigned in March 2018 after pleading guilty to felony theft of city funds to carry on an affair with her bodyguard. She said Wednesday that people should defined by what they do next, not by their worst moments.

