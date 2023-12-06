Edmunds recommends the best all-wheel-drive SUV alternatives

All-wheel drive is great. Winter is just around the corner, and having some extra grip is something even warm-climate car buyers can get behind. But what if you don’t fancy an SUV? There are plenty of things to like about vehicles that don’t fit into this class. For example, a sedan may offer better fuel economy, or its small size may make it more useful to city dwellers. Edmunds’ experts report on five alternatives that offer all-wheel drive: the Audi S3, Kia K5, Subaru Impreza, Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Sienna.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.