Democratic Wisconsin governor vetoes bill to ban gender-affirming care for kids

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed a bill that sought to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors. The veto Wednesday was expected from Evers, who has promised to strike down any proposals from the Republican-controlled state Legislature that he believes would harm LGBTQ+ youth. The bill would have outlawed gender-affirming surgeries, which are rare, as well as puberty blockers, hormone treatment and other related care. Republicans who support the bill argue that gender-affirming care is difficult or impossible to reverse and that medical opinions on gender-affirming care may change in the future. Gender-affirming care has been available in the United States for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

