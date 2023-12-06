Colorado Supreme Court will hear arguments on removing Trump from ballot under insurrection clause

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Supreme Court is set to hear arguments over whether former President Donald Trump should be barred from running for president again under the Constitution’s ban against those who “engaged in insurrection.” The oral arguments are scheduled to begin Wednesday afternoon and come after a district court judge ruled that Trump engaged in insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, but that there isn’t enough evidence that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment applies to the presidency to kick him off the ballot. The liberal group that brought the lawsuit appealed. So did Trump, objecting to the finding that he’s responsible for the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.