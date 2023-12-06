Chaos at a government jobs fair in economically troubled Zimbabwe underscores desperation for work

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A stampede at a government-organized job fair involving hundreds of young people in Zimbabwe desperate for work has left some limping and others screaming in pain after being stomped on or beaten by security guards Wednesday. The chaos came as job seekers rushed to register for potential vacancies, but no serious injuries were reported. The crush of people illustrated the growing distress over the lack of formal jobs in the southern African nation of 15 million people, which has been hit by long-running economic problems. Hundreds turned up for the fair in the capital, Harare, holding envelopes with their resumes and college certificates. They were hoping to be registered on a database of job seekers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.