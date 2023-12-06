Cargo ship breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal and crashes into a bridge. Traffic is not disrupted

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a cargo ship broke down in the Suez Canal and crashes into a bridge over the crucial waterway. They said traffic through the canal was not affected by Wednesday’s incident. The head of the Suez Canal Authority says a Singapore-flagged vessel went off course after its rudder broke down before ploughing into the Mansi Bridge, near the port city of Ismailia. The extent of the damage to both the ship and the bridge is unclear. The official says four tugboats have been dispatched to move the cargo ship, which was traveling from Singapore to the Netherlands.

