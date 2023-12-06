Biden to sign executive order on federal funding for Native Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign an executive order during a tribal nations summit that aims to make it easier for Native Americans to access federal funding and have greater autonomy over how to invest those funds. White House Domestic Policy Adviser Neera Tanden said that historically, federal policies attacked Native people’s rights to self-governance and caused lasting economic damage. She said the Biden administration is working to undo that damage. The administration is also expected to announce more than 190 agreements that allow tribes to manage federal lands, waters and natural resources, and a new study to help better interpret and tell the history of Native Americans in the U.S.

By COLLEEN LONG and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.