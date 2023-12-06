Automakers, dealers and shoppers dawdle on EVs despite strong year in US sales growth

The EV trend in the US at the end of 2023 is a little tough to tease out. Overall sales hit a record, but they’re also falling short of expectations amid the industry’s push to transition away from combustion engines and quickly towards EVs. EV inventory is building on dealer lots, and many EV models are taking longer to sell than gas counterparts. Some automakers are discounting their EVs to get them to move. Ford decreased Mach-E production in recent months. This story addresses the many EV market dynamics consumers are seeing.

By ALEXA ST. JOHN and TOM KRISHER The Associated Press

