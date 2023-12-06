Australia pushes against China’s Pacific influence through a security pact with Papua New Guinea

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has signed a security pact with its nearest neighbor Papua New Guinea that strengthens Australia’s place as the preferred security partner in a region where China’s influence is growing. The two countries’ prime ministers signed the agreement in Australia on Thursday six months later than initially planned. The June date was abandoned after a security deal struck between the United States and Papua New Guinea sparked protests in the South Pacific island nation in May over concerns it undermined Papua New Guinea’s sovereignty. Papua New Guinea is a near-neighbor of Solomon Islands, where the government shocked the region last year by striking a security pact with China.

